

Krista Sharpe , CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE – The annual Halloween in the Village event at the Waterloo Regional Headquarters Safety Village was sold out on Saturday.

Although candy was a big draw for the kids, the main focus was on how to make sure the big night is a safe one.

"I learned a few things, that your parents should check before you eat the candy," one kid told CTV News.

The event is hosted by emergency services from across the region in the miniature village, which is used as a practice run.

Each family completes a mandatory safety workshop before heading out on the town.

"Making sure that you wear costumes that are not covering your face, like masks, so that you can actually see where you're walking. Also, have some sort of reflections on your costumes," suggested Steve LaRochelle from the Kitchener Fire Department.

He adds that safety is especially important in the region considering different types of transportation modes like rail systems, crosswalks and roundabouts.

The event wrapped up around noon.