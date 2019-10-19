

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Solving the biggest problems in the universe is the goal of the 2019 NASA Space Apps hackathon at Communitech.

The event started on Friday and runs the entire weekend.

Over 700 participants are taking part in the international gathering of coders, hackers, scientists and innovators.

"This is the largest space hackathon in the universe," says Marine Dumontier, marketing manager at SkyWatch, the host of the event.

Teams can engage with NASA's free and open data to address real-world problems on Earth and in space.

The grand prize for the winner of the hackathon will be invited by NASA to watch a rocket launch.

Members of the Canadian Space Agency are attending to act as mentors and judges. Organizers say the mentors were also chosen to reflect diversity in the space industry.

The weekend also features a youth event called Let's Talk About Space, which aims to spark interest for the STEAM and space fields for middle school and high school students.

Speakers from across the province came to talk about moon exploration, black holes, nuclear-powered rockets and music in space.

The hackathon wraps up on Sunday at 6 p.m.