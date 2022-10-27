Local demand for Halloween costumes high, supply low
The spookiest day of the year is around the corner, and if you haven’t picked out your costume yet, you might be out of luck.
On Thursday, some stores in Waterloo region said their stock has already been depleted.
“There will be a lot of parties over the weekend, a lot of the young crowd is last minute, and we will get a rush tomorrow and Saturday,” Monali Patel said, the manager at Victoria Party Store.
Patel said not everyone will get exactly what they’re looking for this year due to a shipping backlog from supplies and some high-demand products not being available.
“They’ve got catalogues where you can order from your supplier, but half of those things are not in the warehouse for them to actually ship out,” Patel said.
Those looking to make their costume can head to thrift stores like Talize in Kitchener.
“The prices are definitely lower in thrift, and I think you can kind of be more creative,“ said Melissa Irwin, the general manager.
She said adults can expect to spend close to $100 for a costume, including accessories.
“I think people are trying to be more conscious of their money and how they’re spending it,” said Irwin.
Some last-minute shoppers told CTV News they had already come up with a plan.
“For Halloween, I’m going to do a private school girl,” said one customer.
“Thinking of going Mario. Shave off the beard, get the hat, the gloves, the overalls,” another said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives
Elon Musk has completed his US$44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a source familiar with the deal told CNN Thursday. Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other executives, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Muslim Canadians 'left out' of purchasing homes due to lack of halal mortgages: experts
For many prospective homebuyers in Canada, obtaining a mortgage can be a challenge due to elevated home prices. But for members of Canada's Muslim community, those looking to purchase a home may be faced with an additional barrier – securing a mortgage that aligns with their faith.
Federal dental care benefit gets go-ahead from House of Commons
The Liberals dental-care benefit bill passed third reading Thursday in the House of Commons despite opposition from the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois.
B.C. wife of ISIS fighter released on bail, pending peace bond hearing
Kimberly Polman, who was repatriated to Canada from a detention camp in Syria this week after marrying an ISIS fighter, has been granted bail pending a peace bond hearing.
House of Commons unanimously agrees to describe residential schools as genocide
A New Democrat member of Parliament's motion calling on the federal government to recognize what unfolded inside residential schools as a genocide received unanimous consent from MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday.
Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission
It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.
'Police hurts': Autistic Alberta teen living in fear after RCMP arrest, family says
More than three weeks after a 16-year-old boy with autism was arrested at a St. Albert playground, his family is still "mortified" and "flabbergasted" by the actions of RCMP.
'Very disheartening': Hopes dashed for Indigenous-led bid to host 2030 Olympics in B.C.
The First Nations behind an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia are reacting after learning the provincial government won’t be supporting their efforts.
Rogers-Shaw merger mediation session fails to yield settlement
Rogers Communications Inc. and Canada's competition watchdog have failed to resolve their differences over the telecom giant's $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. following a mediation period and weeks of talks.
London
-
Collision involving ATV and school bus turns fatal
The driver of an ATV has died after a collision involving a school bus Thursday afternoon in Norwich Township, OPP say.
-
Robbery in Kitchener sparks 'active investigation' in Dorchester, Ont., hold and secure order lifted for schools
OPP and Waterloo police handled an “active investigation” in Dorchester that put several schools under a hold and secure order for several hours on Thursday. Waterloo police say the incident in Dorchester stemmed from a robbery that occurred earlier in the day in Kitchener.
-
LPS say suspect arrested while wearing Mayor's Chain of Office
London police have arrested a man in the downtown core after being seen wearing the stolen Mayor’s Chain of Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was seen leaving City Hall after concealing the historical ‘Chain of Office’ under his clothing.
Windsor
-
Alleged sex assault investigated near University of Windsor
Police are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred near the University of Windsor campus earlier this week.
-
OPP asking for public’s help after sudden death in Chatham-Kent
Elgin County OPP continue to investigate the events that lead to the discovery of a deceased individual on Highway 40 in Chatham-Kent last month.
-
'Suspicious' fire causes $2-million damage to Walkerville restaurant
An investigation is underway after another fire at a restaurant on Wyandotte Street East.
Barrie
-
Ont. mother fights for special exemption for toddler in ICU with RSV
A Cookstown, Ont. mother is fighting for a special exemption for her toddler to receive an antibody treatment for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, after being denied by the Ministry of Health.
-
Motorist stopped twice in 10 minutes for driving too slow: OPP
Police in Caledon say they stopped a motorist for driving slowly to check out the scenery.
-
Two men face charges, including forcible confinement, in sexual assault investigation
Huronia West OPP officers arrested two men following allegations of sexual assault and say the investigation is ongoing.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman filing civil suit against cops who charged her for murder
The murder charge has been dropped against a Sudbury woman accused in her estranged husband's death and now that his brother has been sentenced for the crime, she is coming after the cops.
-
Northern Ont. sexual assault case against convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard returns to court
The sexual assault case against disgraced Canadian musician and former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in northern Ontario returned to court Thursday morning, a week after he was sentenced to five years in prison for raping an Ottawa woman in 2016.
-
Timmins lumber mill goes up in flames
Timmins fire crews are cleaning up the remnants of what officials called a large structural fire that happened Wednesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Wellington Street 'extremely porous' eight months after closing to vehicles, PPS head says
The head of the Parliamentary Protective Service says Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill remains "extremely porous", eight months after closing the street to vehicles following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Pain at the pumps as Ottawa gas prices increase
Gas prices are on the rise in Ottawa, with many stations selling gas for $1.736 a litre.
-
Federal government must collect $500M in overpayments to public servants: AG
More than a quarter of federal public servants still experienced pay problems due to the troubled Phoenix pay system, Canada’s auditor general says.
Toronto
-
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
-
'Overpowering smell': Ontario woman says piles of smelly seaweed ruined her vacation
An Ontario resident said when she plans a holiday there has to be a beach involved but as soon as she arrived in Mexico she was shocked by huge piles of seaweed.
-
Ford forced to retract inflammatory comments aimed at Liberal MPP
Premier Doug Ford was forced to withdraw a comment made in the legislature on Thursday after accusing a Liberal MPP of “hiding in his basement” during mass demonstrations in Ottawa and being a part of the “most politically corrupt government” in provincial history.
Montreal
-
Carpool or take public transit, says government ahead of Lafontaine Tunnel closure
With the partial closure of the Lafontaine Tunnel beginning Monday, Quebec's transport minister is calling on affected commuters to come up with a Plan B.
-
Woman armed with knife at Montreal-area elementary school charged with attempted murder: police
Police say a 19-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly showed up to an elementary school north of Montreal armed with a knife in order to attack an employee.
-
Marie-Claude Nichols expelled from Que. Liberal caucus, will sit as independent
Marie-Claude Nichols, Member of the National Assembly for Vaudreuil, was expelled from the Liberal caucus Thursday after refusing a position on the shadow cabinet. Instead, she will sit as an independent.
Atlantic
-
New sex-related charges laid against former Moncton teacher
A total of 29 charges have now been laid against Paul J. Maillet, a New Brunswick man who is at the centre of a historical sexual misconduct investigation.
-
'Serious allegations' against municipal police force contained in RCMP document released by inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission entered more than 2,000 documents into the public record Thursday, a month after the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting ended public hearings.
-
Suspect arrested after teen stabbed at high school in North Wiltshire, P.E.I.
The RCMP says one teenager has been arrested and another is in hospital following a stabbing at a high school in North Wiltshire, P.E.I., Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Heartbreaking': Four children killed in Thompson, Man. house fire
Four children have died after a fire broke out in a Thompson, Man., home Wednesday night.
-
Looking at the new faces who will be part of Winnipeg city council
Wednesday night’s municipal election results are still settling in for councillor-elect Evan Duncan. He is one of three councillor-elects who will be different compared to the council that sat from 2018 to 2022.
-
Voter turnout 'disturbing' in Winnipeg after hitting 8-year low
Candidates in Winnipeg's election were fighting over a shrinking number of votes, with voter turnout the lowest in eight years according to figures from the city.
Calgary
-
‘Zero recollection of that event’: Calgary city councillor responds to online video mocking Indigenous culture, women
A Calgary city councillor says he has no recollection of events now posted online where his voice can allegedly be heard imitating an Indigenous accent and making vulgar comments.
-
Report calls for increased provincial oversight into Alberta's private career colleges
A Calgary charity wants the province to step up actions against problematic private career colleges.
-
Police seek public help in hunt for pair of hit-and-run drivers
Calgary police are turning to the public for a hand catching a pair of hit-and-run drivers who each sent a teen to hospital.
Edmonton
-
'Police hurts': Autistic Alberta teen living in fear after RCMP arrest, family says
More than three weeks after a 16-year-old boy with autism was arrested at a St. Albert playground, his family is still "mortified" and "flabbergasted" by the actions of RCMP.
-
Chick-fil-A coming to Alberta 'in the coming years' as part of Canadian expansion
A popular fast-food fried chicken restaurant will come to Alberta in the next few years as part of a massive Canadian expansion.
-
How Edmonton plans to deal with snow and ice this winter
The City of Edmonton said it's been listening to residents when it comes to snow and ice removal and announced a number of changes on Thursday to improve its program. One of the major changes this year will be in residential areas, which won't be bladed down to bare pavement. Instead, snowpack will be leveled and maintained at five centimetres which will prevent large windrows, rutting and water drainage issues.
Vancouver
-
'There should be an uproar about how this case has gone': Time running out for appeal of sentence in starvation case
The sister of a B.C. woman with Down syndrome who died in the home of her caregiver is pushing for prosecutors to appeal the caregiver's sentence, which included no prison time.
-
B.C. wife of ISIS fighter released on bail, pending peace bond hearing
Kimberly Polman, who was repatriated to Canada from a detention camp in Syria this week after marrying an ISIS fighter, has been granted bail pending a peace bond hearing.
-
'Very disheartening': Hopes dashed for Indigenous-led bid to host 2030 Olympics in B.C.
The First Nations behind an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia are reacting after learning the provincial government won’t be supporting their efforts.