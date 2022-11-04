Local COVID-19-related hospitalizations remain unchanged from last week

A pedestrian wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A pedestrian wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver