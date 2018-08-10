

Two local musicians will be showcasing their talent in front of thousands of country music fans at this year’s Boots and Hearts music festival.

Nate Hall from Waterloo and Karli June from Listowel were chosen to perform at the festival’s Emerging Artists Showcase.

“I’ve never performed at something as big as Boots and Hearts before,” says June.

June grew up on a dairy farm in Listowel and began singing church music when she was six years old.

“I remember walking off stage for the first time and telling my parents I was going to do that for the rest of my life,” she says.

Hall started playing music in grade nineand says he wants to keep sharing his music with as many people as possible.

“I really got into it in high school and realized it was something I had to do,” He said.

This won’t be the first time Hall will be on stage at the country music fest; he played guitar for Kira Isabella previously.

Hall and Karli are two of seven artist selected through a nationwide search by Warner Music Canada.

The winner of the showcase will get a recording session with the company, who will then release the recorded single.