

CTV Kitchener





A company that got its start in Kitchener-Waterloo is celebrating after three of their gamers won more than $3 million in a competition.

Lazarus Esports manages and supports the gamers who range in age from 15 to 27.

Last Saturday a team of six travelled to New York to participate in the Fortnite World Cup.

More than $30 million was up for grabs, with the Lazarus team taking home $3.45 million.

"They're right now following their passions. They're following their hearts. And they're doing something they love. And it's no longer the days that you have to follow what your parents did," says Lazarus CEO Charlie Watson.

Lazarus is now the top Canadian team and among the top 25 in the world.

While the business started locally, they've expanded to Toronto, Los Angeles and Texas.

"Playing on this level has been huge and such a rush. It's even better being able to share this with teammates," says Nat Kou, an 18 year old from Florida.

Players from the Lazarus team live in the Netherlands, England and the U.S.