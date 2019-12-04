KITCHENER -- Thousands of high school students will be out of classrooms today for a one-day strike, and local charities say it’s the perfect opportunity to spend some time giving back.

Epilepsy South Central Ontario is asking students to put their idle hands to good use by wrapping gifts.

With a station based at Conestoga Mall, The Gift Wrap 4 Epilepsy campaign raises money in support of Sunny Days Camp 4 Kids with epilepsy.

Meanwhile, The Salvation Army is looking for students to help collect donations at kettle locations across Kitchener-Waterloo.

The organization says they will be granting community service hours to high schoolers who help.

Of every $1 donated, 86 cents stays in Kitchener-Waterloo to fund the Salvation Army’s Community and Family Services.