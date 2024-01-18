Local cases of potentially fatal invasive strep A infections doubled in 2023

The number of cases of invasive strep A infections in Waterloo Region more than doubled last year compared to 2022.

In 2023, there were 65 local cases. In 2022, there were 26.

Infections from group A streptococcus bacteria are typically mild and can cause strep throat, which is usually treated with antibiotics. More severe and invasive infections are much less common, but potentially deadly.

“When it’s invasive, what it means is that the bacteria has invaded the lungs, the blood, the spinal fluid or deep tissue that surrounds muscle,” said Kristy Wright, manager of infectious disease at Region of Waterloo Public Health.

CANADA-WIDE CONCERN

As of Jan. 9, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has received more than 4,600 invasive group A streptococcus samples from 2023, which is the highest annual total ever recorded in Canada and a more than 40 per cent increase over a previous 2019 peak of 3,236 cases.

According to PHAC, invasive group A streptococcus is endemic in the country, with 2,000 to 3,000 cases reported annually in recent years.

WELLINGTON-DUFFERIN-GUELPH PUBLIC HEALTH

Health officials with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said they’re also seeing cases rise, especially in December of 2023.

“It can progress quite rapidly so we do want to catch it early and it is treatable in the earlier stages,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health at Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

An electron microscope image shows Group A Streptococcus in orange. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID via AP

Dr. Mercer admitted it isn’t clear whether COVID-19 and the pandemic could be partly to blame for the rise in strep A cases.

“We have a little bit of an immune dampening. Our immune system isn’t working quite as well. Could this be one of the factors? [That] is absolutely something that’s on the radar,” she said.

WHAT ARE THE SYMTOMS OF AN INVASIVE STREP A INFECTION?

Children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses are more susceptible to get an invasive strep A infection.

“We don’t want people to panic. We want them to take precautions. We want them to be diligent about monitoring for signs and symptoms,” said Wright.

Signs and symptoms include a sore throat with fever or rash, flu-like symptoms that become increasingly severe, a wound or bruise that's paired with extreme pain, high fever and muscle aches and pains.

The bacteria that causes strep A is commonly found in the nose and throat. You can get it from contact with discharge of an infected individual or contact with infected skin lesions.

While there is no immunization to prevent it, experts said it is important to still stay up-to-date with vaccines.

“In kids, that would be the chicken pox vaccine and in adults, flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as co-infections are common and can cause the strep A to be more severe,” said Wright.

With files from CTV National News