

Dan Lauckner, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A little bit of good-spirited competition went a long way to help out the local food bank on Tuesday.

Conestoga Meats and Century 21 Heritage House Ltd. squared-off in the Food Bank of Waterloo Region’s "Great Food Sort Challenge."

This week, 30 teams including 22 local businesses will race to see who can organize food donations the fastest. Two groups compete at a time with half an hour to sort, pack and label boxes.

The team building exercise is in its fifth year and helps expedite the distribution of food to community programs and partners.

In the end, Century 21 came out the winner having sorted 1,457 lbs. Conestoga Meats wasn’t far behind, sorting 1,437 lbs.

The challenge continues until Oct. 24.