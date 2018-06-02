

CTV Kitchener





The United States implemented tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel after NAFTA talks stalled this week.

Local businesses are already feeling the effects.

“Customers that would work in just stainless [steel] are switching to a cheaper alternative like the aluminums,” said Alexis Lorentz, manager at Metal Supermarkets in Kitchener.

With prices increasing, Lorentz said that steel mills could close, which would mean longer production times on steel products.

Both of these outcomes would result in job losses.

“This will affect most of our industry,” said Jerry Dias, president of Unifor. “If you take a look at the auto industry… it could possibly be a couple hundred thousand jobs, if you look at the direct and indirect jobs.”

A five-year 'sunset clause', which would have NAFTA re-negotiated in five years' time, has been a point of major contention.