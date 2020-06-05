KITCHENER -- A number of peaceful marches and demonstrations are being held locally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Friday, protestors will gather at Cambridge’s Queen’s Square at 5 p.m.

The following day hundreds of people are expected to demonstrate at Guelph City Hall.

That protest will begin at 2 p.m. with protestors marching to the police station and back.

Meanwhile, a rally in Brantford on Thursday afternoon drew demonstrators to the city’s Harmony square.

The rally's organizer says it is important to come together and raise awareness that racism is common in Canada too.

“It shows everybody cares around the world and it's not just a secluded issue in America, it's everywhere,” says organizer Raven Fraley Brown.

About 75 people showed up to show their support.

After the peaceful rally, the demonstrators marched to Brantford’s Victoria Park.

These protests follow the KW Solidary March for Black Lives Matter on Wednesday that drew thousands of demonstrators to Kitchener’s downtown core.