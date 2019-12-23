KITCHENER -- A local ballerina is taking on a coveted role in Ballet Jörgen’s ‘The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition.’

14-year-old Erin Voisin will be dancing as Klara, the lead role in the production.

“For a child who really loves ballet, it’s something a lot of children dream about is becoming Klara in the nutcracker, so it’s a real honour,” said Heidi Voisin, Erin’s mom.

The Kitchener-native says it’s a role she’s spent years preparing for, but her ballet teacher says it’s no surprise she got it.

“I did say when she went to the auditions I would not be at all surprised if she ended up being Klara,” said Patricia Mcleod, a teacher at the Royal City School of Ballet and Jazz.

When Voisin isn’t in school or training, she travels to Toronto weekly for Nutcracker rehearsals.

“It’s a very high level of determination and concentration physically and mentally, so you just have to stay determined and motivated," said Erin Voisin.

Voisin has already begun her tour of the province, with stops in Ottawa, Chatham, and London.

She will be taking centre stage at Centre in the Square this Saturday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.