Three athletes from Waterloo Region were named to the 2018-2019 Women’s Artistic Gymnastics national team.

The competition calendar includes events in Qatar and Peru, according to a press release.

Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge was named to the senior national team.

She is the younger sister Victoria Moors, who represented Canada in the 2012 Olympics in London.

The junior national team named Emma Spence, also of Cambridge, to their team.

From Waterloo, Maya Zonneveld will help represent Canada on the novice national team.

Selections were made based on results from the 2018 Elite Canada competition and the 2018 Canadian Championships.