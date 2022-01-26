BREAKING
Local athletes competing in Beijing Winter Games
A woman wears a Beijing 2022 hat while walking inside the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Beijing Winter Games will run from Feb. 4 to 22.
Here's a look at some of the local athletes competing for Canada in 2022.
Freestyle skiing
Hometown: Guelph, Ont.
Residence: Calgary, Alta.
Freestyle skiing
Hometown: Erin, Ont.
Snowboard
Hometown: Erin, Ont.
Residence: North Vancouver, B.C.
Ice Hockey
Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.
Residence: Hamilton, Ont.