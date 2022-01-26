Local athletes competing in Beijing Winter Games

The Beijing Winter Games will run from Feb. 4 to 22.

Here's a look at some of the local athletes competing for Canada in 2022.

Max Moffatt

Freestyle skiing

Hometown: Guelph, Ont.

Residence: Calgary, Alta.

Rachael Karker

Freestyle skiing

Hometown: Erin, Ont.

Zoe Bergermann

Snowboard

Hometown: Erin, Ont.

Residence: North Vancouver, B.C.

Sarah Nurse

Ice Hockey

Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.

Residence: Hamilton, Ont.