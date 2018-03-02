

CTV Kitchener





Loblaw is recalling a batch of cooked shrimp because of fears the packages may contain raw shrimp.

The recall covers 300-gram packages of pacific white shrimp with best before dates of 2018 OC 20: PM AP and UPC code 0 60249 00927 1.

The company says the shrimp was sold at stores across Canada, including in Ontario at Zehrs, Valu-Mart, Wholesale Club, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Loblaws, Fortinos and Your Independent Grocer.

While there have been no reports of illnesses, Loblaw says the raw shrimp may contain bacteria which is harmful to human health.