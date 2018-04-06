

CTV Kitchener





Police say five people are facing charges in connection to Thursday’s search of a Kitchener motel.

Officers were conducting a search warrant at the Knight’s Inn on Weber Street East.

They found a loaded, sawed-off rifle, hunting rifle, and a replica assault rifle.

They also seized drugs, including fentanyl, carfentanil, meth and prescription medication.

The value of the drugs has not been released.

Three men and two women are facing multiple drug and weapons charges.