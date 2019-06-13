

CTV Kitchener





Police recovered a stolen vehicle at a Kitchener motel Wednesday morning that had a number of stolen items and loaded shotgun in it.

The investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen in Wingham last Friday and was involved in an incident on Monday.

Investigators arrested the driver and the passenger of the vehicle. They seized a loaded 12 gauge shotgun, multiple rounds of ammunition, and suspected stolen property.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, also had suspected purple fentanyl.

The man and a 20-year-old woman have been charged with several offences including careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.