KITCHENER -- A loaded handgun was seized during a traffic stop in Kitchener on Monday night.

Waterloo regional police pulled over a vehicle in the area of King Street East and Borden Avenue around 10:55 p.m.

In a news release, police said the driver, a 32-year-old man from Alberta, was arrested for impaired driving offences. Officers found a loaded handgun in the vehicle. The passenger, a 34-year-old man from Kitchener, was also arrested.

The driver was charged with several offences, including refusing to provide a breath sample, possession of a loaded firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The passenger also faces multiple weapon charges.

They will appear for a bail hearing on Tuesday.