KITCHENER -- Two men are facing charges after police were called to a residence in Fergus on Sunday.

The Wellington County OPP detachment says they responded at around 8:20 p.m. to a home on Perry Street.

They also received information that a weapon was being brandished at the residence.

Through their investigation, police arrested two people: one inside the residence, and the other after they tried to escape through a basement window.

When police searched the home, they found a loaded handgun and methamphetamine.

Provincial police say that two 25-year-old people, one from Fergus and the other from Toronto, are facing six charges, including firearms and drug charges.

The accused were both held for a bail hearing.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.