Loaded handgun found in vehicle of impaired driver: WRPS

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police have arrested several people after they say they found a loaded handgun in a vehicle of a suspected impaired driver.

According to a release, officers were conducting a traffic stop at Victoria Street South and Walnut Street in Kitchener just after midnight on Friday.

They say they arrested the driver of a vehicle for impaired operation before finding a loaded handgun while searching the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were then arrested for several firearm offences, according to officials.

Those who were arrested were held for bail hearings.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.