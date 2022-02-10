Loaded handgun, $11K of suspected drugs seized in Cambridge traffic stop: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested two 18-year-olds and seized a loaded handgun, along with $11,000 of suspected drugs, after a traffic stop in Cambridge.

According to a news release, officers pulled over a suspected impaired driver in the area of Hespeler and Pinebush Roads around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they seized the loaded handgun, suspected fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and oxycodone from the vehicle.

The 18-year-old driver and passenger, both from Cambridge, have been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The two were held for a bail hearing.