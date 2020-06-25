Advertisement
Loaded gun, suspected fentanyl seized after police respond to disturbance in Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 25, 2020 9:52AM EDT
KITCHENER -- A 33-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after an incident that allegedly involved a firearm in Kitchener's Civic Centre.
Police say that on Tuesday evening, they responded to somewhere near Lancaster Street West after receiving a report of a disturbance with a gun.
No one was physically hurt in the incident.
Officers reportedly seized a loaded gun, ammunition, pepper spray and what they suspected was fentanyl.
The accused has been charged with pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and utter threats to cause bodily harm.
Police did not identify him.