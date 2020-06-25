KITCHENER -- A 33-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after an incident that allegedly involved a firearm in Kitchener's Civic Centre.

Police say that on Tuesday evening, they responded to somewhere near Lancaster Street West after receiving a report of a disturbance with a gun.

No one was physically hurt in the incident.

Officers reportedly seized a loaded gun, ammunition, pepper spray and what they suspected was fentanyl.

The accused has been charged with pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and utter threats to cause bodily harm.

Police did not identify him.