Loaded gun seized after disturbance in Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:37AM EST
Three people have been charged after a loaded gun was seized in Kitchener.
Regional police responded to a residence on Brybeck Crescent on the morning of Feb. 23 for reports of a disturbance.
Upon investigating, police found and seized the gun. Two men, 26 and 27, and a young person were arrested.
They face several criminal and firearms-related offences, police say. Their names were not released.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police.