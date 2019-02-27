

CTV Kitchener





Three people have been charged after a loaded gun was seized in Kitchener.

Regional police responded to a residence on Brybeck Crescent on the morning of Feb. 23 for reports of a disturbance.

Upon investigating, police found and seized the gun. Two men, 26 and 27, and a young person were arrested.

They face several criminal and firearms-related offences, police say. Their names were not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police.