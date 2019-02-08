

CTV Kitchener





A gun magazine loaded with 15 bullets that was lost in Kitchener has been found.

Police first reported that the magazine had been misplaced on Jan. 1.

An officer had been patrolling on Frederick Street when it happened.

Officers carry the spare clips on their belts, but it's not known what was happening at the time it was lost.

"They’re not big, they’re not heavy, it’s not that noticeable when it’s suddenly gone off your belt," Lewis said at the time.

On Feb. 8, police issued a press release announcing the magazine had been found.

The circumstances around its disappearance remain unknown.