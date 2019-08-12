

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man has been arrested after being found with drugs and a loaded hand gun.

The 41-year-old man was arrested after a search warrant was carried out at a residence on Trillium Avenue in Cambridge.

Police say they found a loaded revolver, suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

The arrest happened on Friday, August 9.

Police say anyone with information concerning drug trafficking is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.