A drug trafficking investigation in Kitchener has led to the arrest of two people.

Officers raided an address on Frederick Street Wednesday.

Inside they found a loaded gun, ammunition, drugs and cash.

The drugs are suspected to be fentanyl and methamphetamine.

A 38-year-old man and 27-year-old woman are facing multiple drug-related charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and unauthorized possession of a firearm