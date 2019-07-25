Featured
Loaded gun, cash and suspected fentanyl seized in police bust
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 3:15PM EDT
A drug trafficking investigation in Kitchener has led to the arrest of two people.
Officers raided an address on Frederick Street Wednesday.
Inside they found a loaded gun, ammunition, drugs and cash.
The drugs are suspected to be fentanyl and methamphetamine.
A 38-year-old man and 27-year-old woman are facing multiple drug-related charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and unauthorized possession of a firearm