KITCHENER -- It took emergency crews several hours to clean up after a gravel truck rolled in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at around 10:40 a.m. at a roundabout at Fountain Street North and Dickie Settlement Road. Police say the driver of the loaded truck and trailer lost control, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roundabout was partially closed for about six hours while crews cleaned up and police investigated.