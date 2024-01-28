Loaded firearm and drugs seized from stolen vehicle in Kitchener

What started as an arrest for a stolen vehicle in Kitchener led to regional police seizing other stolen property, drugs, and a loaded firearm.

According to police, officers saw a stolen vehicle parked in a residential complex in the area of Wilson and Fourth Avenues on Sunday.

Police say they placed two men under arrest when they saw them get in the vehicle, but then found a loaded firearm, drugs and other stolen property inside.

A 47-year-old man from Kitchener and a 32-year-old man are facing several charges, including careless storage of a firearm, possession of a stolen credit card and breaching a probation order.