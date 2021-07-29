GUELPH -- An escaped llama was spotted south of Guelph on Wednesday afternoon.

Rudy Gwinner took a picture of the loose llama around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Watson Road. He said he spotted the animal on his drive home from work.

The Guelph Humane Society said one of their volunteers also spotted the animal and called it into their emergency line.

The case is now in the hands of of the Cambridge Humane Society.