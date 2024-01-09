LIVE UPDATES: First winter storm of the year hits Waterloo Region

10:15 a.m.

Waterloo regional police say they’ve received 57 reports of collisions since 6 a.m.

“We encourage all road users to check the weather prior to heading out and to give themselves extra time to reach their destination. Drive according to road conditions and increase your following distance. Ensure that vehicles are cleared of any snow or ice before hitting the road,” Const. Melissa Quarrie said in an email.

7:25 a.m.

Buses are not cancelled in Waterloo Region, but student transportation services warns many routes are expecting delays.

7 a.m.

Winter weather travel advisories are issued across Ontario including Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Environment Canada says Waterloo Region could get 5 to 10 cm of the white stuff, while Wellington County could get between 10 and 15 cm of snow. Snow is expected to begin in the morning and continue until the evening.

The weather agency says the snow could be heavy at times and, later in the day, turn to rain. Freezing rain is also possible in areas including northern Wellington County.

6 a.m.

School buses in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Huron-Perth are cancelled.