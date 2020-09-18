KITCHENER -- Arts and culture took centre-street in downtown Kitchener on Thursday night.

Flush Ink Productions hosted an evening of live-action theatre that kicked off at the corner of Ontario and King.

Actors led an audience through the city streets, performing short plays along the way.

The group has been hosting the outdoor show for some time now, but says that COVID-19 has encouraged a new crowd to join in on the fun.

"It's been really interesting I think because people are so hard-up to do something in the arts," said Paddy Gillard-Bentley, the company's artistic director.

"I don't recognize a lot of the people that are coming out, so it's our usual crowd and then a brand new crowd."

The group has two more shows planned for this week: one on Friday and one on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online in advance.

No more than 30 people are allowed to attend their shows, with masks and physical distancing required.