KITCHENER -- Thousands of people are expected to attend a peaceful march in Kitchener on Wednesday evening in protest of racism and police brutality.

The KW Solidarity March for Black Lives Matter was organized following a number of recent high profile, police-involved deaths of black people in both Canada and the United States.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 4,900 people had responded "going" to the event on Facebook, with another 7,700 people interested.

Organizers say that anyone who wishes to participate from home can watch the march live on the Black Lives Matter Waterloo Region Facebook page.

The march is scheduled to take place between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., leaving from Gaukel and Joseph Streets in Kitchener on Wednesday, and moving toward Victoria Park.

Television coverage of the event will be shown on CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six. You can stream both news casts live on our website for free.

You can see live coverage of the event below as our team reports what they see from the ground.