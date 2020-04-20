KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19.

Waterloo Region has currently reported 487 cases, 159 of which are resolved. Twenty-five people have died.

That total jumped on Saturday, when the region reported its largest single-day increase to date with 75.

Public health officials said in an emailed statement on Saturday that the jump is a result of the expanded testing for priority groups, especially people in long-term care and retirement homes.

"We expect to continue to see significant increases in the days ahead as a result of expanded testing," the statement reads in part.

More than half of the region's cases have been in some way connected to a long-term care or retirement home as public health units across the province continue to focus their testing efforts there.

In Waterloo Region, outbreaks have been declared at 16 retirement homes, but three of those outbreaks have been declared over since Friday.

In Waterloo Region, 252 cases had been linked to these settings. That number, updated on Sunday morning, is current with data from 7 p.m. the night before.