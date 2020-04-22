KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are set to provide one of their weekly updates on COVID-19.

The update, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, is one of three that the region does every week.

Waterloo Region has reported 528 positive cases of COVID-19 so far, with 184 of those resolved.

To date, 31 people have died from the virus. Another 24 people are in hospital.

As of Tuesday, the region had reported that a total of 4,259 tests have been done here.

Those tests have mainly been done in priority testing groups, including health-care workers and residents and staff of long-term care and retirement homes.

Health-care workers make up almost a third of cases—169 of the 528—in the region.

More than half the cases can be attributed to a long-term care or retirement home resident or staff member.

By Tuesday morning there were still 12 active outbreaks in these settings, including one at Forest Heights Revera LTC, which has been particularly hard-hit.

There, 103 residents and 41 staff members have tested positive for the virus. Twelve people have died.

Five outbreaks have been declared over in Waterloo Region: three at long-term care homes and two at retirement homes.

These numbers are set to be updated on the Region of Waterloo's website on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

About an hour later, the live update will begin. You can watch it live on CTVNewsKitchener.ca when it begins.