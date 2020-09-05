KITCHENER -- In the same vein as little libraries, a little free pantry full of food and hygiene items has popped outside a residence in Cambridge.

The unit located at Jarvis and Dundas streets reads, ‘take what you can, leave what you can’ and is aimed to help community members who don’t have access to certain products.

“I think it is a need,” said Cambridge resident Audrey Hill. “The bridges is just right down the street and so is the food bank, but the food bank is only open typically during the week, and then with covid happening they had to reduce their hours a lot.”

Hill adds that there are no plans to take down the pantry any time soon and hopes to keep it going at that spot forever.