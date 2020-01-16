A Listowel woman is $500,000 richer after playing LOTTO MAX.

Her ticket matched seven of the winning numbers to claim one of the MaxMillions prizes.

Michelle Caldwell says she was in shock after checking her ticket on the OLG website.

“I was hyperventiliating,” she said while picking up her check in Toronto. “This feels amazing – it’s life changing.”

In a press release from the OLG, Caldwell said she plans on sharing her winnings with her family and donating to charity.