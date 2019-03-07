

CTV Kitchener





A fire at a home that was at the centre of a police stand-off days earlier has closed Main Street in Listowel.

Neighbours reported seeing smoke at around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded quickly, with fire officials containing the flames.

One person was home at the time of the blaze, and they were able to escape without injury.

The same home was the subject of a stand-off a week before. In that instance, Main Street was closed for several hours.

Friday's closure was expected to last past noon as crews continue to put out the fire.

With files from CTV London's Scott Miller.