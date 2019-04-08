

The Associated Press





Corey Conners won the Texas Open as Monday qualifier for his first PGA Tour title and a sport in the Masters.

The first Monday qualifier to win on the tour in nine years, the Canadian birdied three of the final five holes for his second straight 6-under 66 and a two-stroke victory over Charley Hoffman.

Conners finished at 20-under 268 at TPC San Antonio.

Hoffman, the 2016 Texas Open winner, had weekend round of 64 and 67.

Ryan Moore closed with a 64, a shot off the course record, to finish third at 17 under.