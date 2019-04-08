Featured
Listowel’s Corey Conners captures first tour victory, qualifies for the Masters
Corey Conners watches his drive on the second hole during the final round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Sunday, April 7, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Monday, April 8, 2019
Corey Conners won the Texas Open as Monday qualifier for his first PGA Tour title and a sport in the Masters.
The first Monday qualifier to win on the tour in nine years, the Canadian birdied three of the final five holes for his second straight 6-under 66 and a two-stroke victory over Charley Hoffman.
Conners finished at 20-under 268 at TPC San Antonio.
Hoffman, the 2016 Texas Open winner, had weekend round of 64 and 67.
Ryan Moore closed with a 64, a shot off the course record, to finish third at 17 under.