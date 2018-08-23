

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a man in connection to a fatal crash that happened in Wellesley in March.

Police say a 19-year-old Listowel man has been charged with careless driving after a crash that claimed the life of 24-year-old Wallenstein resident Lawrence Horst Brubacher.

The crash occurred March 13 on Boomer Line, near Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township.

Brubacher had been loading equipment into a trailer which was stopped in a driveway when he was hit by a car. The car continued on down the road, hitting a hydro pole. That driver was not injured.

The Listowel man is set to appear in court September 10.