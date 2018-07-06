

CTV Kitchener





Charity Hillson noticed her 19-year-old son was having difficulty landing a job to gain practical working skills.

Her son, Mitchell Dale, suffers from Williams syndrome, a developmental disorder associated with mild intellectual or learning disabilities.

To help his case, Hillson did what she felt she had to, despite working another job 40 hours per week.

Together with her son, she opened Mitch & Mama’s, a coffee bar and restaurant in Listowel.

“I couldn’t find a job so I really like where I am,” Dale said.

The café is open four days a week to give Dale the opportunity to work and socialize, to be part of the community and to receive a paycheck.

Hillson plans to hire others with disabilities to share the opportunity.

With a fundraiser ahead to fund an accessibility ramp, Mitch & Mama’s is a café for everyone.