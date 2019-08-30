

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Moving into your house over Labour Day weekend?

You'll be joining thousands of students moving to Waterloo as class bells sound for universities.

To accommodate them, the city has made a number of traffic changes to help things move smoothly.

The street that will see the most changes is Lester Street. It'll be a one-way street heading northbound between Seagram Drive and Columbia Street West.

Other changes on Lester include:

No access from University Avenue West

No access from Columbia Street West

No left turns from Lester onto either of the two streets above

No through traffic from Lester across University Avenue West

Nearby Spruce Street will be one way from Hickory Street West to Columbia Street West. There will be no access to Spruce from Columbia, and it will be a one-way street going north.

The city is also enforcing a no-left-turn policy from Columbia to Sunview Street.

Regina Street North will be a no-right-turn zone from University. Regina will be a one-way street going south.

Emergency no-parking measures are in place for the following streets, as well: