

CTV Kitchener





For the first time, Ontarians will be able to walk into a Beer Store on Labour Day.

A total of 64 locations across the province will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Monday.

Local locations include:

Brantford (280 Murray Street)

Cambridge (200 Franklin Blvd and 150 Holiday Inn Drive)

Guelph (111 Silvercreek Parkway and 710 Woolwich Street)

Kitchener (250 Bleams Road)

Waterloo (70 Weber Street N. and 624 King Street North)

Woodstock (911 Dundas Street)

Other locations open on Labour Day:

Ajax

95 Commercial Plaza

Alliston

161 Young St.

Barrie

30 Anne Street South

640 Yonge Street

Belleville

113 Station Street

Bowmanville

195 King St. E.

Brampton

198 Queen St. E.

80 Peel Centre Drive

Burlington

396 Elizabeth Street

Chatham

132 Richmond Street

Cobourg

476 Division Street

Collingwood

415 First Street

Cornwall

838 Sydney Street

Etobicoke

1530 Albion Road

Georgetown

236 Guelph Street

Hamilton

282 Parkdale N.

1111 Barton St. E.

959 Fennell Avenue

Keswick

443 The Queensway South

Kingston

290 Concession Street

1090 Midland Avenue

Lindsay

370 Kent Street W.

London

414 Wharncliffe Road South

Midland

9350 Highway 93

Mississauga

3154 Huronontario Street

Newmarket

18307 Yonge Street E. Gwillbury

North Bay

2035 Cassells Street

North York

81 Billy Bishop Way

Orangevile

270 Broadway Street

Orillia

275 Atherly Road

Oshawa

305 Taunton Road E.

650 King St. E.

Ottawa

1860 Bank Street

1984 Baseline Road

Owen Sound

1155 First Avenue E.

Peterborough

1154 Chemong Road

1900 Lansdowne St. W.

Sarnia

1107 Confederation St.

Scarborough

2360 Kennedy Road

3130 Danforth Avenue

2727 Eglinton Avenue

3561 Lawrence Avenue E.

871 Milner Ave.

Sudbury

1889 Paris Street

Thunder Bay

806 Red River Road

Timmins

230 Algonquin Blvd.

Toronto

500 Dupont Street

2625A Weston Road

Trenton

49 Byron Street

Whitby

3950 Brock St N.

Windsor

2380 Walker Road

8150 Tecumseh Blvd. E.

York