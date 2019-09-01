For the first time, Ontarians will be able to walk into a Beer Store on Labour Day.

A total of 64 locations across the province will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Monday.

Local locations include:

  • Brantford (280 Murray Street)
  • Cambridge (200 Franklin Blvd and 150 Holiday Inn Drive)
  • Guelph (111 Silvercreek Parkway and 710 Woolwich Street)
  • Kitchener (250 Bleams Road)
  • Waterloo (70 Weber Street N. and 624 King Street North)
  • Woodstock (911 Dundas Street)

Other locations open on Labour Day:

Ajax

  • 95 Commercial Plaza

Alliston

  • 161 Young St.

Barrie

  • 30 Anne Street South
  • 640 Yonge Street

Belleville

  • 113 Station Street

Bowmanville

  • 195 King St. E.

Brampton

  • 198 Queen St. E.
  • 80 Peel Centre Drive

Burlington

  • 396 Elizabeth Street

Chatham

  • 132 Richmond Street

Cobourg

  • 476 Division Street

Collingwood

  • 415 First Street

Cornwall

  • 838 Sydney Street

Etobicoke

  • 1530 Albion Road

Georgetown

  • 236 Guelph Street

Hamilton

  • 282 Parkdale N.
  • 1111 Barton St. E.
  • 959 Fennell Avenue

Keswick

  • 443 The Queensway South

Kingston

  • 290 Concession Street
  • 1090 Midland Avenue

Lindsay

  • 370 Kent Street W.

London

  • 414 Wharncliffe Road South

Midland

  • 9350 Highway 93

Mississauga

  • 3154 Huronontario Street

Newmarket

  • 18307 Yonge Street E. Gwillbury

North Bay

  • 2035 Cassells Street

North York

  • 81 Billy Bishop Way

Orangevile

  • 270 Broadway Street

Orillia

  • 275 Atherly Road

Oshawa

  • 305 Taunton Road E.
  • 650 King St. E.

Ottawa

  • 1860 Bank Street
  • 1984 Baseline Road

Owen Sound

  • 1155 First Avenue E.

Peterborough

  • 1154 Chemong Road
  • 1900 Lansdowne St. W.

Sarnia

  1. 1107 Confederation St.

Scarborough

  • 2360 Kennedy Road
  • 3130 Danforth Avenue
  • 2727 Eglinton Avenue
  • 3561 Lawrence Avenue E.
  • 871 Milner Ave.

Sudbury

  • 1889 Paris Street

Thunder Bay

  • 806 Red River Road

Timmins

  • 230 Algonquin Blvd.

Toronto

  • 500 Dupont Street
  • 2625A Weston Road

Trenton

  • 49 Byron Street

Whitby

  • 3950 Brock St N.

Windsor

  • 2380 Walker Road
  • 8150 Tecumseh Blvd. E.

York

  • 529 Oakwood Avenue
  • 3524 Dundas Street W.
  • 2153 St. Clair Avenue