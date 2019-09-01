Featured
List of Beer Stores opening on Labour Day
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 8:10PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 1, 2019 9:20PM EDT
For the first time, Ontarians will be able to walk into a Beer Store on Labour Day.
A total of 64 locations across the province will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Monday.
Local locations include:
- Brantford (280 Murray Street)
- Cambridge (200 Franklin Blvd and 150 Holiday Inn Drive)
- Guelph (111 Silvercreek Parkway and 710 Woolwich Street)
- Kitchener (250 Bleams Road)
- Waterloo (70 Weber Street N. and 624 King Street North)
- Woodstock (911 Dundas Street)
Other locations open on Labour Day:
Ajax
- 95 Commercial Plaza
Alliston
- 161 Young St.
Barrie
- 30 Anne Street South
- 640 Yonge Street
Belleville
- 113 Station Street
Bowmanville
- 195 King St. E.
Brampton
- 198 Queen St. E.
- 80 Peel Centre Drive
Burlington
- 396 Elizabeth Street
Chatham
- 132 Richmond Street
Cobourg
- 476 Division Street
Collingwood
- 415 First Street
Cornwall
- 838 Sydney Street
Etobicoke
- 1530 Albion Road
Georgetown
- 236 Guelph Street
Hamilton
- 282 Parkdale N.
- 1111 Barton St. E.
- 959 Fennell Avenue
Keswick
- 443 The Queensway South
Kingston
- 290 Concession Street
- 1090 Midland Avenue
Lindsay
- 370 Kent Street W.
London
- 414 Wharncliffe Road South
Midland
- 9350 Highway 93
Mississauga
- 3154 Huronontario Street
Newmarket
- 18307 Yonge Street E. Gwillbury
North Bay
- 2035 Cassells Street
North York
- 81 Billy Bishop Way
Orangevile
- 270 Broadway Street
Orillia
- 275 Atherly Road
Oshawa
- 305 Taunton Road E.
- 650 King St. E.
Ottawa
- 1860 Bank Street
- 1984 Baseline Road
Owen Sound
- 1155 First Avenue E.
Peterborough
- 1154 Chemong Road
- 1900 Lansdowne St. W.
Sarnia
- 1107 Confederation St.
Scarborough
- 2360 Kennedy Road
- 3130 Danforth Avenue
- 2727 Eglinton Avenue
- 3561 Lawrence Avenue E.
- 871 Milner Ave.
Sudbury
- 1889 Paris Street
Thunder Bay
- 806 Red River Road
Timmins
- 230 Algonquin Blvd.
Toronto
- 500 Dupont Street
- 2625A Weston Road
Trenton
- 49 Byron Street
Whitby
- 3950 Brock St N.
Windsor
- 2380 Walker Road
- 8150 Tecumseh Blvd. E.
York
- 529 Oakwood Avenue
- 3524 Dundas Street W.
- 2153 St. Clair Avenue