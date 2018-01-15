Featured
'Liquid that resembled urine' thrown at officers: OPP
The OPP detachment in Simcoe, Ont., is seen on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 4:11PM EST
A Simcoe man is accused of assaulting police with a weapon – and there’s something unusual about the alleged weapon in question.
Norfolk County OPP say the 73-year-old man “attempted to throw a liquid that resembled urine” on police officers at a building on Argyle Street in Simcoe Saturday morning.
In addition to assaulting police with a weapon, the man if facing a charge of mischief.
Police had been at the building investigating a fire alarm that had been pulled several hours earlier.