A Simcoe man is accused of assaulting police with a weapon – and there’s something unusual about the alleged weapon in question.

Norfolk County OPP say the 73-year-old man “attempted to throw a liquid that resembled urine” on police officers at a building on Argyle Street in Simcoe Saturday morning.

In addition to assaulting police with a weapon, the man if facing a charge of mischief.

Police had been at the building investigating a fire alarm that had been pulled several hours earlier.