Recipes courtesy Foodland Ontario

Beef Barley Scotch Broth

Chase your winter chills away with this simple and flavour-packed soup, featuring beef, barley and vegetables. Serve with a crusty baguette for an easy and comforting winter meal.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Serves 6

1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil

250 g Ontario Beef Sirloin Steak, cut into cubes

1/2 tsp (2 mL) pepper

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

3 cloves Ontario Garlic, minced

3 fresh Ontario Thyme Sprigs

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) diced Ontario Onions

1 cup (250 mL) diced celery

1 cup (250 mL) diced Ontario Carrots

4 cups (1 L) sodium-reduced beef broth

2 cups (500 mL) water

1/2 cup (125 mL) pearl barley

2 cups (500 mL) lightly packed, thinly chopped Ontario Cabbage

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) diced Ontario Parsnips

Fresh Ontario Thyme Leaves

In large pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Pat beef dry with paper towel and sprinkle with pepper and salt. Add to pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 3 to 5 minutes.

Add garlic, thyme, onions, celery and carrots; cook, stirring occasionally until carrots and celery are lightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add broth, water and barley; bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered for 15 minutes.

Stir in cabbage and parsnips. Simmer, covered, until barley is tender, about 15 minutes. Discard thyme sprigs. Garnish with fresh thyme leaves.

Tip: Change it up and try this recipe using Ontario quinoa. Omit the barley and add 1/2 cup (125 mL) rinsed quinoa in the last 15 minutes of cooking.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 12 grams

FAT: 5 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 27 grams

CALORIES: 194

FIBRE: 5 grams

SODIUM: 670 mg

Sticky Toffee and Apple Pudding

What could be better than ooey-gooey toffee sauce poured over cake? Grated apple makes these sticky toffee puddings moist and sweet, a perfect pairing with homemade toffee sauce.

Preparation Time: 35 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Baking Time: 20 minutes

Serves 12

1 cup (250 mL) chopped dates

3/4 cup (175 mL) water

1-1/3 cup (325 mL) all-purpose flour

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) baking powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each baking soda and salt

1/4 cup (50 mL) butter, at room temperature

2/3 cup (150 mL) packed dark brown sugar

2 Ontario Eggs

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

1 cup (250 mL) peeled and grated Ontario Apple (such as Cortland or Empire)

Toffee Sauce:

2/3 cup (150 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream

1/2 cup (125 mL) packed dark brown sugar

1/3 cup (75 mL) butter

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

Spray muffin cups with cooking spray; set aside.

In small saucepan, over medium-high heat combine dates and water. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer, uncovered until dates are soft, about 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool 5 minutes. Place in food processor and process until smooth.

In medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In large bowl, using electric mixer, on high speed, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, scraping bowl between additions. Stir in vanilla. Add flour mixture in 2 additions until well combined. Stir in date mixture; fold in apple. Spoon batter evenly into muffin cups.

Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven until cake tester inserted in centre comes out clean, about 18 to 20 minutes. Cool pan on wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove puddings to wire rack to cool.

Toffee Sauce: Meanwhile, in small saucepan, over medium heat, combine cream, sugar and butter. Bring to boil and boil gently, stirring occasionally until sauce is slightly darkened and thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Cool 5 minutes. Spoon sauce over puddings. Serve warm.

Tip: Both the sauce and puddings can be made a day ahead. Just before serving, reheat toffee sauce and puddings separately in microwave on High for 20 second intervals until warm.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 3 grams

FAT: 15 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 43 grams

CALORIES: 312

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 270 mg