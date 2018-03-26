Honey-Glazed Ham

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Standing Time: 15 minutes

Serves 12 to 16

1 fully cooked, bone-in smoked Ontario Ham (7 to 8 lb/3.1 to 3.5 kg)

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Honey

1/4 cup (50 mL) Dijon mustard

2 tbsp (25 mL) minced fresh Ontario Rosemary

1 clove Ontario Garlic, minced

1/4 tsp (1 mL) cayenne pepper

1 tbsp (15 mL) butter

Trim skin off ham, leaving thin layer of fat. Score fat in diamond pattern. Set ham, fat side up on rack in shallow roasting pan; add 2 cups (500 mL) water to pan. Cover top of ham with parchment paper, then whole pan with foil. Roast in 325°F (160°C) oven for 2 hours (or according to instructions on ham package) or until meat thermometer reaches an internal temperature of 140ºF (60ºC).

Meanwhile, in small saucepan, whisk together honey, mustard, rosemary, garlic and cayenne.

Remove ham from pan; set aside. Reserve 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the drippings, discard remaining drippings in pan. Return ham, uncovered, to pan. Add half of the reserved drippings and butter to honey mixture, stirring to melt butter. Brush liberally over ham; roast for 20 minutes, basting after 10 minutes. Remove to platter and tent with foil. Let stand for 15 minutes before carving. Add remaining drippings to glaze and heat over medium heat until bubbly; pour into gravy boat.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipe serves 16):

PROTEIN: 36 grams

FAT: 11 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 12

CALORIES: 300

FIBRE: 0 grams

SODIUM: 1695 mg

Apple Rhubarb Cake

Rhubarb adds a pink colour and bright flavour to this dessert -- perfect for spring entertaining.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Baking Time: 30 minutes

Serves 12

2-1/4 cups (550 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) ground cardamom or cinnamon

1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1/2 cup (125 mL) butter, at room temperature

1 cup (250 mL) packed brown sugar

1 Ontario Egg

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) vanilla

1 cup (250 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Rhubarb

1 Ontario Apple, peeled, cored and grated (about 1 cup/250 mL) 1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Sour Cream

Butter Frosting:

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) butter, at room temperature

3 cups (750 mL) icing sugar

6 tbsp (90 mL) Ontario Milk

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) vanilla

Shaved chocolate (1/2 cup/125 mL)

Mini chocolate eggs (approx. 10)

Spray two 8-inch (20 cm) round cake pans with cooking spray and line bottoms with parchment paper; set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk together flour, cardamom, baking soda and salt; set aside.

In large bowl, using electric mixer, beat butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. With wooden spoon, stir in one-third of the flour mixture, rhubarb and apple. Stir in half of the sour cream and another third of the flour mixture. Stir in remaining sour cream and flour mixture until combined. (The batter will be very thick.) Scrape into prepared pans; smoothing tops. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for about 30 minutes or until tester inserted in centre comes out clean. Let cool on wire rack for 5 minutes. Turn out onto wire rack, remove paper and let cool completely.

Butter Frosting: Meanwhile, in large bowl, beat butter with electric mixer until pale in colour. Beat in icing sugar, 1 cup (250 mL) at a time on low speed. Gradually beat in milk and vanilla. Scrape down the sides of bowl and beat until light and fluffy.

Place one cake on serving plate. Spread some of the frosting on top. Place remaining cake on top. Spread remaining icing over cake. Sprinkle chocolate over top to form a nest and add chocolate eggs.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 4 grams

FAT: 35 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 74 grams

CALORIES: 620

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 380 mg