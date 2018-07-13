Statement from Waterloo Region Police Service Board (WRPSB) Chair Tom Galloway and Waterloo Region Police Service (WRPS) Chief Bryan Larkin on Justice Baltman’s Ruling on Rivers v. Waterloo Regional Police Services Board

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Today, the WRPSB and the WRPS received the decision of Madame Justice Baltman, Superior Court of Justice (Ontario) on the above referenced matter. In her decision Justice Baltman ruled in favour of the WRPSB and the WRPS position that the grievance and arbitration process provided for in the Collective Agreement, Ontario Police Services Act andthe Ontario Human Rights Tribunal processes are the appropriate mechanisms and forums for the adjudication and resolution of the plaintiffs’ allegations. The ruling also affirms that the plaintiffs’ action does not meet the Class Proceedings Act (CPA) tests for certification.

The rulings are consistent with precedent case law, and reinforce the legitimacy of the grievance and arbitration process prescribed by Provincial legislation and which includes external arbitrators.

Today’s decision in no way diminishes the Board’s and Police Service’s commitment to provide a safe, inclusive, equitable and non-discriminatory workplace for all of its members both uniform and civilian professionals. A number of ongoing workplace initiatives are in place to address systemic discrimination including the addition of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer in 2016. As part of the Board’s commitment, one of the key strategic priorities for the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer is the ongoing development of an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Plan to build and enhance community trust.

The WRPSB and the WRPS will not be making any further comment in relation to the decision of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.