

CTV Kitchener





Garlic Shrimp and Olive Oil Linguine

This recipe is fast enough for a quick weeknight meal but elegant enough for company. If there is no white wine around, use the same amount of vegetable or chicken stock and a splash of white wine vinegar.

1/4 cup (50 mL) extra virgin olive oil

8 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tsp (1 mL) hot pepper flakes

1 lb (500 g) large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup (125 mL) dry white wine

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped fresh Italian parsley

Pinch salt

12 oz (375 g) fresh linguine pasta

In large skillet heat oil over medium low heat; add garlic and chillies and cook for 2 minutes or until softened and beginning to turn golden. Increase heat to medium-high; add shrimp and cook for 2 minutes. Add wine, half of the parsley and salt; boil for 2 minutes or until shrimp are pink and opaque.

Meanwhile, in large pot of boiling salted water cook pasta for about 5 minutes or until tender but firm. Drain and return to pot. Add shrimp mixture and remaining parsley. Toss to combine.

Makes 4 servings.

Tip: Use fettuccine or spaghetti for the linguine if you prefer. If you want to use dry pasta simply cook it for about 10 minutes or until tender but firm.

Tip: You can substitute large sea scallops for the shrimp.

Tip: Look for fresh pasta in the grocery store for really quick dinners. Because it is fresh it really only needs to cook in half of the time as dried pasta.

Penne alla Vodka

This pasta has a hit of vodka to it but not to worry the alcohol cooks off. This is a big hit with dinner guests and it doesn’t take long to make, which is always quick.

1 tbsp (15 mL) butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup (50 mL) vodka

1 jar (700 mL) strained tomatoes (passata)

1/2 cup (125 mL) whipping cream

1/3 cup (75 mL) grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh basil

1 lb (500 g) penne rigate

In skillet melt butter over medium heat and cook onion and garlic for about 5 minutes or until softened. Add vodka and bring to boil. Add passata and cream; bring to boil and simmer for about 15 minutes or until thickened slightly.

In large pot of boiling salted water cook penne for about 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain and return to pot. Add sauce, cheese, salt, pepper and basil; toss to combine.

Makes 4 servings.