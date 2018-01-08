Makes: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

·         1/3 cup (75 mL) water

·         2 tbsp (25 mL) lemon juice

·         2 tbsp (25 mL) honey

·         1 tbsp (15 mL) soy sauce

·         1 tsp (5 mL) grated fresh ginger root OR 1/2 tsp (2mL) ground ginger

·         1 clove garlic, minced

·         2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch

·         2 cups (500 mL) carrots, sliced diagonally

·         2 cups (500 mL) broccoli florets

·         2 cups (500 mL) mushrooms, sliced

·         1 can 8 oz. water chestnuts (optional)

·         2 cups (500 mL) Ontario turkey, chopped and cooked

Directions:

Combine water, lemon juice, honey, soy sauce, ginger root, and garlic. Dissolve cornstarch in mixture, set aside.

Heat oil in wok or large skillet. Add carrots; stir-fry 3-4 minutes, add broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, and turkey. Stir-fry 2-3 minutes. Add sauce and cook, stirring constantly until sauce has thickened and vegetables are tender crisp.

Serve over long grain rice or cracked wheat bulgur.
 

Source: Ontario Turkey (makesitsuper.ca)