Emily Richards' turkey stir-fry recipe
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 12:24PM EST
Makes: 6 Servings
Ingredients:
· 1/3 cup (75 mL) water
· 2 tbsp (25 mL) lemon juice
· 2 tbsp (25 mL) honey
· 1 tbsp (15 mL) soy sauce
· 1 tsp (5 mL) grated fresh ginger root OR 1/2 tsp (2mL) ground ginger
· 1 clove garlic, minced
· 2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch
· 2 cups (500 mL) carrots, sliced diagonally
· 2 cups (500 mL) broccoli florets
· 2 cups (500 mL) mushrooms, sliced
· 1 can 8 oz. water chestnuts (optional)
· 2 cups (500 mL) Ontario turkey, chopped and cooked
Directions:
Combine water, lemon juice, honey, soy sauce, ginger root, and garlic. Dissolve cornstarch in mixture, set aside.
Heat oil in wok or large skillet. Add carrots; stir-fry 3-4 minutes, add broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, and turkey. Stir-fry 2-3 minutes. Add sauce and cook, stirring constantly until sauce has thickened and vegetables are tender crisp.
Serve over long grain rice or cracked wheat bulgur.
Source: Ontario Turkey (makesitsuper.ca)