Makes: 6 Servings Ingredients: · 1/3 cup (75 mL) water · 2 tbsp (25 mL) lemon juice · 2 tbsp (25 mL) honey · 1 tbsp (15 mL) soy sauce · 1 tsp (5 mL) grated fresh ginger root OR 1/2 tsp (2mL) ground ginger · 1 clove garlic, minced · 2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch · 2 cups (500 mL) carrots, sliced diagonally · 2 cups (500 mL) broccoli florets · 2 cups (500 mL) mushrooms, sliced · 1 can 8 oz. water chestnuts (optional) · 2 cups (500 mL) Ontario turkey, chopped and cooked Directions: Combine water, lemon juice, honey, soy sauce, ginger root, and garlic. Dissolve cornstarch in mixture, set aside. Heat oil in wok or large skillet. Add carrots; stir-fry 3-4 minutes, add broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, and turkey. Stir-fry 2-3 minutes. Add sauce and cook, stirring constantly until sauce has thickened and vegetables are tender crisp. Serve over long grain rice or cracked wheat bulgur.