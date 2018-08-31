Featured
Emily Richards's recipes for carnival food favourites
Deep Fried Chocolate Bars
9 to 12 peanut butter cups or 6 chocolate bars
1/2 cup (125 mL) all purpose flour
1 tsp (5 mL) granulated sugar
1/4 tsp (1 mL) baking powder
1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt
1/2 cup (250 mL) light beer
- Place chocolate bars in freezer for at least 2 hours or overnight.
- In a bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add beer and whisk until smooth.
- In a deep saucepan heat oil to about 350 F (180 C). Dip chocolate bar into batter to coat well. Gently place into oil and fry for about 3 minutes turning once or until light golden.
- Remove with tongs to paper towel lined plate and repeat with remaining ingredients.
Makes 6 to 12 servings.
Cotton Candy Lemonade
4 cups (1 L) pink lemonade
2 cups (500 mL) Sprite or 7-up
1/2 (125 mL) gin or vodka (optional)
Ice cubes
Pink cotton candy
- In a pitcher stir together lemonade, Sprite and gin, if using.
- Place ice cubes in tall glass and top with cotton candy. Pour lemonade mixture over top and stir to enjoy! Garnish with more cotton candy, if desired.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Cheesecake on a Stick
1 small plain vanilla cheesecake (store bought or home made)
4 oz (125 g) semi sweet chocolate, chopped and melted
Crushed Fruit Loops or Frosted Flakes or Skor Toffee bits
- Place cheesecake in freezer for about 2 hours or until solid. Cut into 6 or 8 wedges. Place wedges on parchment paper lined baking sheet leaving space around them.
- Spoon some of the chocolate over top of 1 wedge and spread a bit to drip down sides. Sprinkle cereals or Skor bits over top. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Return to freezer for 1 hour or refrigerate for up to 2 days. Place a popsicle stick in wide end of cheesecake to serve.
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Honey Bun Chicken Burgers
12 Honey Bun breakfast pastries
12 crispy chicken burgers
Lettuce
Sliced tomato (optional)
Maple Sriracha Mayo:
1/2 cup (125 mL) light mayonnaise
2 tbsp (30 mL) pure maple syrup
1 tbsp (15 mL) sriracha sauce
- Sriracha Maple Mayo: In a bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, maple syrup and sriracha sauce until smooth and well combined; set aside.
- Top half of the breakfast pastries with lettuce and 2 of the chicken burgers. Drizzle with Maple Sriracha Mayo and remaining pastries to serve.
Makes 6 servings.
Smoked Sausage and Cheese Pretzels
1 cup (250 mL) warm water
1 tbsp (15 mL) granulated sugar
1 1/2 tsp (7 mL) traditional active dry yeast
1/2 cup (125 mL) butter, melted
2 1/2 cups (625 mL) all purpose flour (approx)
1 small smoked sausage, diced
1/3 cup (75 mL) shredded old Cheddar cheese
1/4 tsp (2 mL) salt
Coarse salt
Blanching Mixture:
6 cups (1.5 L) water
2 tbsp (30 mL) baking soda
1 tsp (5 mL) salt
- In a large bowl, dissolve sugar and water together. Add yeast and let stand for about 10 minutes or until frothy. Stir in butter and 1 cup (250 mL) of the flour. Stir in sausage, cheese and salt. Add 1 1/2 cups of the remaining flour to make a soft ragged dough.
- Turn out onto floured surface and knead until soft smooth dough forms, adding more flour as necessary. Cover and let rise for about 1 hour or until doubled in size.
- Punch down dough and divide into 12 pieces. Roll out each piece into about a 20 inch (50 cm) rope. Shape into a pretzel and place on parchment paper lined baking sheets.
- Blanching Mixture: In a deep saucepan bring water, baking soda and salt to simmer. Gently place pretzels in water for 30 seconds and return to baking sheet. Repeat with remaining pretzels. Sprinkle pretzels with coarse salt.
- Bake in preheated 450F (225C) oven for about 12 minutes or until golden brown.
Makes 12 pretzels.