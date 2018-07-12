

CTV Kitchener





Pasta Lemon Berry Salad

Prep: 15 min Cook: 8 min Serves: 8

Half a 500 g bag of rotini or curly type short pasta

3/4 cup plain Balkan style or Greek yogurt

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil with lemon

1/2 tsp grated lemon zest

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp granulated sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley or fresh mint

1 pint (6 oz/170 g) fresh blueberries

1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Boil pasta in a pot of boiling salted water for about 8 minutes or until al dente. Drain and rinse under cold water; drain well.

Whisk together yogurt, oil, lemon zest and juice and salt in a large bowl. Add pasta to coat. Stir in basil and parsley.

Add blueberries to stir through and sprinkle with almonds to serve.

Tip: For a bigger hit of lemon flavour be sure to add another 1/4 tsp of lemon zest to the dressing.